Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

In-Ear Headphones

SHE8000/10
1 Awards
  • Pump up the bass Pump up the bass Pump up the bass
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE8000/10
    1 Awards

    Pump up the bass

    SHE8000/10 headphone with tiny, extra-quality speakers for rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft silicone caps for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    In-Ear Headphones

    Pump up the bass

    SHE8000/10 headphone with tiny, extra-quality speakers for rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft silicone caps for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits

    Pump up the bass

    SHE8000/10 headphone with tiny, extra-quality speakers for rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft silicone caps for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    In-Ear Headphones

    Pump up the bass

    SHE8000/10 headphone with tiny, extra-quality speakers for rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft silicone caps for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

      Pump up the bass

      Non-slip grip for easy fit

      • Black
      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

      Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Anti-tangle slider

      Anti-tangle slider

      When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

      The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        8 - -24,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.