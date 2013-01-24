Home
In-Ear Headphones

SHE7000RD/10
  • Extra Bass Extra Bass Extra Bass
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE7000RD/10

    Extra Bass

    Headphones with micro-efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra-small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management solution to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

    Extra Bass

      Extra Bass

      Compact Fit

      • In-ear
      • Red
      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours of listening.

      Anti-tangle slider

      Anti-tangle slider

      When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables may tangle if not stored carefully. This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        19 - 21 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohms
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        25 mW
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW

      • Design

        Colour
        Red

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.1605  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72020 8
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight
        0.036  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.1245  kg
        Width
        7  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.514  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72020 1
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Net weight
        0.288  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.226  kg
        Width
        16  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 72020 4
        Gross weight
        0.0445  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.012  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Display
        Tare weight
        0.0325  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.5  cm
        Height
        5.5  cm
        Weight
        0.012  kg
        Width
        5  cm

