Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3682/10
  • Music colours Music colours Music colours
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3682/10

    Music colours

    Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Music colours

    Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

    Music colours

    Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Music colours

    Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

      Music colours

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Comfy, hybrid earcaps for exceptional comfort

      With soft inner and softer outer layers, these earcaps are more comfortable to wear for prolonged listening enjoyment.

      Cord slider for tidy cable management

      A mini cord slider allows you to adjust the length of the cable and keeps the cable tidy when wound around the device. Also, slide the cord slider towards the earpieces to ensure the cables are always tangle-free after storage.

      Rubberised cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 53019 8
        Gross weight
        0.3324  kg
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Length
        30.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.0636  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Tare weight
        0.2688  kg
        Width
        11.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 53022 8
        Gross weight
        1.58  kg
        Height
        14.7  cm
        Length
        31.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.2544  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.3256  kg
        Width
        24.3  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 52378 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.042  kg
        Height
        17  cm
        Net weight
        0.0106  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0314  kg
        Width
        5.2  cm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        10 - 23,500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Type
        Dynamic

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Carrying case

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.