In-Ear Headphones

SHE3620/00
  Bubbles of fun!
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3620/00

    Bubbles of fun!

    Philips Bubbles headphones are the perfect sweet spot for bundles of fun and a burst of colour with your music. And what better way to enjoy your songs on the go than plugging into the same thumping beat with a friend on a single MP3 player?

    In-Ear Headphones

    Bubbles of fun!

    Bubbles of fun!

    In-Ear Headphones

    Bubbles of fun!

      Bubbles of fun!

      Music for sharing

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

      The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

      iPhone compatible design for enjoying music on iPhone

      Because the 3.5 mm plug of the headphones is iPhone compatible, you can also use the headphones to listen to your favourite tunes on your iPhone.

      Music sharing adapter allows you to share your music

      The adapter allows two headphones to be plugged into the same audio source simultaneously for music sharing

      Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Soft and lightweight materials provide comfort

      Made from materials that are extremely soft and lightweight, these headphones are extremely comfortable and give you hours of greater listening pleasure

      Vibrant colours make these headphones trendy

      Choose from fuchsia pink, lime green or ice blue ear buds to pump out your music. The Bubbles headphones also sport a unique bubbly shape and transparent wave design on the body to hike up the fun factor

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass

      Mini lead keeper for managing the excess lead

      The mini lead keeper allows you to manage the excess lead for better wearing comfort. An open hook on the slider enables you to secure the cable to the music player for neater storage once the cable has been wound up around the device

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        16 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        108  dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.5  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12.73  cm
        Width
        10.21  cm
        Depth
        3.82  cm
        Net weight
        0.0216  kg
        Gross weight
        0.043  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0214  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        55.3  cm
        Width
        28.7  cm
        Height
        60.5  cm
        Net weight
        2.0736  kg
        Gross weight
        7.7774  kg
        Tare weight
        5.7038  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        27.2  cm
        Width
        13.2  cm
        Height
        14.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.1296  kg
        Gross weight
        0.4203  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2907  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

