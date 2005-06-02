Search terms

1

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3600/00
  • Easy wear Easy wear Easy wear
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3600/00

    Easy wear

    Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Easy wear

    Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.

    Easy wear

    Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Easy wear

    Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.

    Similar products

    See all In-ear headphones

      Easy wear

      Neckstrap style for maximum convenience

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Quick release neckstrap for easy disconnection

      The quick release neckstrap includes a safety mechanism that automatically releases when the MP3 player is strongly pulled. This also makes it a convenient way to remove the neckstrap.

      Easy Twist and Release clip for fast player detachment

      The easy-to-use Twist and Release clip provides a simple and fast way to connect and disconnect the MP3 player from the neckstrap. Simply twist the clip and the MP3 player is released.

      The sliding locks keep the cables neat and tidy

      Sliding locks keep the cables together keeping them neat, secure and tangle-free. The sliding lock in the middle can adjust the size of the necklace strap for an enhanced secure fit.

      Acoustic vents for well-balanced, realistic sound

      Acoustic vents allow air to flow through the ear speaker; this helps to balance the high tones and bass, creating a more rounded and realistic listening experience.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Ultra-soft strap material for extra wearing comfort

      The ultra-soft strap is made from durable cotton, which has a soft touch to the skin, making it pleasant to wear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        0.3  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 10895 91347 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.064  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Net weight
        0.017  kg
        Tare weight
        0.047  kg
        Width
        10  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 10895 91349 2
        Number of consumer packages
        96
        Gross weight
        9.46  kg
        Height
        48  cm
        Length
        47.7  cm
        Net weight
        1.632  kg
        Tare weight
        7.828  kg
        Width
        39.8  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 10895 91348 5
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Gross weight
        0.542  kg
        Height
        11.3  cm
        Length
        23.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.384  kg
        Tare weight
        0.158  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

      Other items in the box

      • Quick release

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.