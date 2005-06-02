Other items in the box
Easy wear
Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
The quick release neckstrap includes a safety mechanism that automatically releases when the MP3 player is strongly pulled. This also makes it a convenient way to remove the neckstrap.
The easy-to-use Twist and Release clip provides a simple and fast way to connect and disconnect the MP3 player from the neckstrap. Simply twist the clip and the MP3 player is released.
Sliding locks keep the cables together keeping them neat, secure and tangle-free. The sliding lock in the middle can adjust the size of the necklace strap for an enhanced secure fit.
Acoustic vents allow air to flow through the ear speaker; this helps to balance the high tones and bass, creating a more rounded and realistic listening experience.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The ultra-soft strap is made from durable cotton, which has a soft touch to the skin, making it pleasant to wear.
