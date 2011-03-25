Search terms

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3570GN/10
    Distinctive colours for all occasions. With an ultra small in-ear design, they conform to your ear shape for the best fit possible. Quality speakers provide precise sound with powerful bass. Ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Music colours

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

      Rubberised cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 58603 4
        Gross weight
        0.1256  kg
        Height
        5.9  cm
        Length
        17.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.0294  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.0962  kg
        Width
        9.8  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 58600 3
        Gross weight
        1.1848  kg
        Height
        13.4  cm
        Length
        36.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.2352  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        0.9496  kg
        Width
        21.3  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 70744 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0242  kg
        Height
        17  cm
        Net weight
        0.0098  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0144  kg
        Width
        5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome-plated

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        12 - 23,500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Type
        Dynamic

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

      Other items in the box

      • ear caps

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

