In-Ear Headphones

SHE2861/00
  • Balanced sound Balanced sound Balanced sound
    These in-ear headphones deliver natural and balanced harmony in your music. Convenient in-line volume control and a handy carrying case complete the package to make life simple.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Balanced sound

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Anti-tangle slider

      When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

      Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

      This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

      Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        103  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.0553  kg
        Gross weight
        0.067  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0117  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47848 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        50.6  cm
        Width
        45.5  cm
        Height
        58.2  cm
        Net weight
        5.3088  kg
        Gross weight
        11.64  kg
        Tare weight
        6.3312  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47852 0
        Number of consumer packages
        96

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        24.5  cm
        Width
        21.3  cm
        Height
        14.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.3318  kg
        Gross weight
        0.639  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3072  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47850 6
        Number of consumer packages
        6

