Balanced sound
These in-ear headphones deliver natural and balanced harmony in your music. Convenient in-line volume control and a handy carrying case complete the package to make life simple.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.
This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.
