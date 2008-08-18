Search terms

In-Ear Headphones

SHE2850/00
  • Extra Bass Extra Bass Extra Bass
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE2850/00

    Extra Bass

    In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and in-cord control for adjusting the volume level.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Extra Bass

      for powerful sound

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

      This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

      In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

      Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        15 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.0 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Nickel-plated
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Carrying case
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.066  kg
        Height
        17.7  cm
        Net weight
        0.031  kg
        Tare weight
        0.035  kg
        Width
        10  cm

      • Outer Box

        Gross weight
        9.6  kg
        Height
        50  cm
        Net weight
        2.976  kg
        Tare weight
        6.624  kg
        Width
        38.1  cm
        Length
        38.3  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.526  kg
        Height
        11.8  cm
        Length
        18.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.396  kg
        Tare weight
        0.13  kg
        Width
        18  cm

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

      Other items in the box

      • Case
      • Control

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

