In-Ear Headphones

SHE2660/00
  • Balanced sound Balanced sound Balanced sound
    These in-ear headphones are valued for their sound, looks and durability. Twin vents bring greater balance and harmony to your music, whether at home or on the go.

      Balanced sound

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        103  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.011  kg
        Gross weight
        0.05  kg
        Tare weight
        0.039  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 45288 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        50.6  cm
        Width
        45.5  cm
        Height
        58.2  cm
        Net weight
        1.056  kg
        Gross weight
        9.9  kg
        Tare weight
        8.844  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 45290 2
        Number of consumer packages
        96

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        24.5  cm
        Width
        21.3  cm
        Height
        14.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.066  kg
        Gross weight
        0.53  kg
        Tare weight
        0.464  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 45289 6
        Number of consumer packages
        6

