Extra Bass
In-ear headphones with twin vents for a more balanced, natural sound, complete with a carrying case for extra protection when not in use.
Extra Bass
In-ear headphones with twin vents for a more balanced, natural sound, complete with a carrying case for extra protection when not in use.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Box
Inner Box
