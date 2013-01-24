Home
    -{discount-value}

    In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

      Colour Match

      Distinctive colour for matching

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 42665 1
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Gross weight
        0.315  kg
        Height
        8.1  cm
        Length
        21  cm
        Net weight
        0.084  kg
        Tare weight
        0.231  kg
        Width
        18.7  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 42666 8
        Number of consumer packages
        96
        Gross weight
        6  kg
        Height
        36.4  cm
        Length
        44.2  cm
        Net weight
        1.344  kg
        Tare weight
        4.656  kg
        Width
        39.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 42664 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        3.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.03  kg
        Height
        17.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.014  kg
        Tare weight
        0.016  kg
        Width
        5.3  cm

