    In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.

    In-Ear Headphones

    Mix and Match

    In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.

      Mix and Match

      5 sets of interchangeable caps

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Choose the interchangeable cap that matches your style

      Choose one of the three interchangeable earpiece cap sets, each with different styling and colours, to suit your taste and mood.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.442  kg
        Height
        11.8  cm
        Length
        18.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.114  kg
        Tare weight
        0.328  kg
        Width
        18  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 32823 8
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        7.951  kg
        Height
        51.2  cm
        Length
        39  cm
        Net weight
        1.824  kg
        Tare weight
        6.127  kg
        Width
        38.2  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 32824 5
        Number of consumer packages
        96

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.052  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.019  kg
        Tare weight
        0.033  kg
        Width
        10  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 32822 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

