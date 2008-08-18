Search terms

In-Ear Headphones

SHE2550/00
  • Extra Bass Extra Bass Extra Bass
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE2550/00

    Extra Bass

    These in-ear headphones with twin vents give a more balanced, natural sound for more enjoyment with music on the move.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Extra Bass

      for powerful sound

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.048  kg
        Height
        17.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.015  kg
        Tare weight
        0.033  kg
        Width
        10.2  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 93656 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        6.835  kg
        Height
        48.5  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Net weight
        1.44  kg
        Tare weight
        5.395  kg
        Width
        36  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 93658 3
        Number of consumer packages
        96

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.372  kg
        Height
        11.6  cm
        Length
        18.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.09  kg
        Tare weight
        0.282  kg
        Width
        17.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 93657 6
        Number of consumer packages
        6

