Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHC8575/10
  • Exceptional wireless sound Exceptional wireless sound Exceptional wireless sound
    Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

    Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

    Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

    Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

      Exceptional wireless sound

      Stereo headphone

      • Over-ear
      Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

      Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

      The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.

      3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

      Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

      40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

      With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        9–21,000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Signal/noise ratio
        70  dB

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Channel separation
        >30  dB
        Pilot tone frequency
        19
        Effective range
        100  m
        Carrier frequency range
        863.0 - 865.0  MHz
        Modulation
        FM
        Channel selection
        automatic
        Number of channels
        3

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        yes
        Battery charging indicator
        yes
        Low battery indicator
        yes
        Double PLL
        yes
        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3.75  kg
        Height
        32.5  cm
        Length
        39  cm
        Net weight
        1.992  kg
        Tare weight
        1.758  kg
        Width
        26  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71056 1
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        12.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.04  kg
        Height
        32  cm
        Net weight
        0.664  kg
        Tare weight
        0.376  kg
        Width
        24  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 71056 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        10  cm
        Height
        20  cm
        Weight
        0.316  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SHC AC-DC adapter
      • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
      • Batteries
      • Charging cable
      • Transmitter

