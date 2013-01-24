Other items in the box
- SHC AC-DC adapter
- SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
- Batteries
- Charging cable
- Transmitter
Search terms
Exceptional wireless sound
Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Exceptional wireless sound
Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits
Exceptional wireless sound
Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Exceptional wireless sound
Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits
The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions