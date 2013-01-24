Home
Bluetooth stereo headset

SHB9100RD/00
  • Pure sound, wired or wireless Pure sound, wired or wireless Pure sound, wired or wireless
    Pure sound, wired or wireless

    Superior 40-mm Neodymium drivers and digital enhancement ensure the SHB9100 headset's unparalleled sound clarity and rich bass. Deluxe, multi-directional FloatingCushions ear shells further enhance both wired and wireless listening pleasure. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      With deluxe FloatingCushions

      • On-ear
      • Red
      Digital enhancement reveals hidden notes and nuances

      Digital enhancement reveals hidden notes and nuances

      Booming & superior bass from high-performance drivers and digital enhancement.

      40-mm neodymium drivers deliver a lifelike music soundscape

      40-mm neodymium drivers deliver a lifelike music soundscape

      Neodymium is a compact but very strong magnetic material. Neodymium produces a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality. The 40-mm finely tuned neodymium drivers allow you to enjoy clear, detailed yet natural sound for a lifelike music experience.

      Ultra-comfy, snug-fitting soft memory foam cushions

      Ultra-comfy, snug-fitting soft memory foam cushions

      Your Philips headset integrates comfy, soft leatherette over-ear cushions that hug the contours of your ears so snugly you'll hardly know they are there! Ideal for heads of every size and shape, this incredibly effective seal is the ideal way to forget outside distractions and immerse yourself in music for hour after enjoyable hour.

      FloatingCushions design allows auto-adjustment of ear shells

      FloatingCushions design allows auto-adjustment of ear shells

      An innovative deluxe FloatingCushions design with no C-hinges means it's incredibly quick and easy to carry out a full multi-directional auto-adjustment of the headset to match the contours of your head exactly. The end result is user-friendly ingenuity that ensures optimum stability by evenly distributing itself across your head and ears.

      Bluetooth-enabled wireless music and call control convenience

      Bluetooth-enabled wireless music and call control convenience

      When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, simply nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favourite hits, simply pair up your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet. A tap on each earshell’s intuitive control is all that's then needed to lower volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.

      Bluetooth or corded – enjoy music any way you like!

      Letting you take your pick from not only Bluetooth wireless but also 3.5-mm plug-in musical playback, our new Bluetooth headset really does offer you the best of both worlds! Simply pair up your headset with any Bluetooth-enabled device to enjoy wireless listening pleasure at its crystal-clear best. Alternatively, just plug in the cable to the 3.5-mm jack to enjoy the same deeply enriching immersive listening experience. The choice is yours!

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        2.1+EDR
        Maximum range
        Up to 15  m
        Audio Connections
        3.5 mm Line in

      • Power

        Talk time
        9 hr
        Standby time
        200 hr
        Music play time
        9  hr
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Battery weight
        10.6 g

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        8 - 23,000 Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        108 dB

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Last number redial
        • Voice dial
        • Microphone mute
        • Switch between call and music

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Included for charging
        Audio cable
        1.2 m audio cable for flight mode operation
        Quick start guide
        Quick Start Guide

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71812 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.356  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Net weight
        0.213  kg
        Tare weight
        0.143  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71812 3
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Gross weight
        1.379  kg
        Height
        22.4  cm
        Length
        25.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.639  kg
        Tare weight
        0.74  kg
        Width
        20.8  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        7  cm
        Height
        17.8  cm
        Weight
        0.14  kg
        Width
        14.9  cm

