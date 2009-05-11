Other items in the box
- 3.5 mm audio cable
- SHB9000 USB charging cable
- User manual on CD
- Protective pouch
- SHB9000 Quick Start Guide
Pure wireless sound
Experience 'better than corded' sound from this headset's acoustically tuned speaker chassis, its FullSound sound enhancement and its built-in echo and noise reduction. Great sound and comfort have never come together so well before. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Hands-free Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth-enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under licence.
This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.
What is music without heart and soul? During the recording and compression of digital music details and dynamics of the live music get lost. FullSound is a smart algorithm, running on a powerful chip inside the headset. It improves the quality of your music and restores the music's original dynamics, stereo effects, bass and treble to reveal previously unheard detail without distortion. FullSound is enabled out of the box, and can be turned off and on.
Manage your call without using your mobile phone. This includes call acceptance, rejection, voice dial and redial. Voice dial and redial have to be supported by your mobile phone.
Phone calls are often made in noisy environments, leading to difficulty in understanding conversations. With this headset, Everclear Technology digitally filters out noise, so a clear voice signal is received and sent out for crystal-clear calls. It also recognises the change if you enter a loud environment and adapts the headset volume accordingly.
Your Philips Bluetooth stereo headset sounds great - so why only use it with wireless Bluetooth devices? Plug the 3.5 mm line-in cable included into the headset on one end and your music player's 3.5 mm headphone jack on the other and you have a great high performance headphone for your non-Bluetooth enabled music players!
With SwitchStream you will hear a ringtone in your Philips wireless headphones when you are receiving a call on your Bluetooth-enabled phone. You can then pick up the call from your headset and return to your music after ending the call. Never miss a beat, never miss a call.
