Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Tapster

Bluetooth stereo headset

SHB7110/10
1 award
  • Touch controlled and wireless Touch controlled and wireless Touch controlled and wireless
    -{discount-value}
    Bluetooth
  • Play Pause

    Tapster Bluetooth stereo headset

    SHB7110/10
    1 award

    Touch controlled and wireless

    Enjoy magic and simplicity at your fingertips with the touch- and gesture-controlled Philips Tapster Bluetooth stereo in-ear headphones. They deliver pristine audio quality with FullSound technology and clear calls enhanced by Philips EverClear. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Tapster Bluetooth stereo headset

    Touch controlled and wireless

    Enjoy magic and simplicity at your fingertips with the touch- and gesture-controlled Philips Tapster Bluetooth stereo in-ear headphones. They deliver pristine audio quality with FullSound technology and clear calls enhanced by Philips EverClear. See all benefits

    Touch controlled and wireless

    Enjoy magic and simplicity at your fingertips with the touch- and gesture-controlled Philips Tapster Bluetooth stereo in-ear headphones. They deliver pristine audio quality with FullSound technology and clear calls enhanced by Philips EverClear. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Tapster Bluetooth stereo headset

    Touch controlled and wireless

    Enjoy magic and simplicity at your fingertips with the touch- and gesture-controlled Philips Tapster Bluetooth stereo in-ear headphones. They deliver pristine audio quality with FullSound technology and clear calls enhanced by Philips EverClear. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Over-ear

      Touch controlled and wireless

      Bluetooth stereo and hands-free

      • Touch sensitive control

      Touch and gesture control

      Control your headset by simply touching its surface — no more fumbling with tiny, hard-to-locate keys. Sensors and advanced software in your Bluetooth headset register and interpret any touch so that—for example—a stroke on the headset's surface adjusts the volume, a tap picks up a call and taking off the headset transfers an active call to the phone.

      FullSound-enhanced music

      What is music without heart and soul? During the recording and compression of digital music details and dynamics of the live music get lost. FullSound is a smart algorithm, running on a powerful chip inside the headset. It improves the quality of your music and restores the music's original dynamics, stereo effects, bass and treble to reveal previously unheard detail without distortion. FullSound is enabled out of the box, and can be turned off and on.

      EverClear technology for clear calls

      Phone calls are often made in noisy environments, leading to difficulty in understanding conversations. With this headset, Everclear Technology digitally filters out noise, so a clear voice signal is received and sent out for crystal-clear calls. It also recognises the change if you enter a loud environment and adapts the headset volume accordingly.

      Angled Acoustics design provides exceptional noise isolation

      Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes. Besides delivering sound directly to your ears, it also creates a perfect seal from ambient noise that enables you to listen to your music at lower volume levels.

      Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

      Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Hands-free Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth-enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under licence.

      Bluetooth® Stereo (A2DP compliant)

      This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.

      Wireless call management

      Manage your call without using your mobile phone. This includes call acceptance, rejection, voice dial and redial. Voice dial and redial have to be supported by your mobile phone.

      Bluetooth-enabled wireless hands-free talking

      Using your mobile phone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired hands-free kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the energy transmitted close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone, Bluetooth also reduces the potential risks associated with mobile phone radiation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • hands-free
        • headset
        Bluetooth version
        2.1+EDR

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Sound Enhancement
        • FullSound
        • echo control
        • noise reduction
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000  Hz

      • Convenience

        Call management
        • Switch between call and music
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call
        • Voice dial
        • Last number redial
        • Call transfer
        Volume control
        yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • transport case
        • Earhook (optional)
        • Charger

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Li-polymer
        Rechargeable
        yes
        AC/DC adapter
        included
        Music play time
        7  hour(s)
        Talk time
        up to 7  hour(s)
        Standby time
        up to 150  hour(s)
        Battery weight
        13.6  g

      • Green specifications

        Lead-free soldered product
        yes

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 39574 2
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Height
        17.8  cm
        Length
        20.8  cm
        Width
        16.8  cm
        Gross weight
        1.3375  kg
        Net weight
        0.465  kg
        Tare weight
        0.8725  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 39573 5
        Number of consumer packages
        12
        Height
        39.2  cm
        Length
        35.4  cm
        Width
        29.8  cm
        Gross weight
        5.87  kg
        Net weight
        1.86  kg
        Tare weight
        4.01  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 35997 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Window box
        Height
        18.6  cm
        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Width
        15.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.3845  kg
        Net weight
        0.155  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2295  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Height
        3.65  cm
        Width
        3.65  cm
        Weight
        0.024  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Travel Case
      • Optional ear hooks
      • 3 sizes of rubber caps
      • Power adapter for EU and UK
      • Quick start guide
      • User manual on CD

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.