Wireless music and Internet calls
Enjoy PC music, video and VoIP calls wirelessly in digital stereo quality reproduced on 32 mm neodymium speakers. The adjustable OptiFit neckband delivers ultimate wearing comfort. Upgrade your PC with the included USB Bluetooth adapter.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy PC music, video and VoIP calls wirelessly in digital stereo quality reproduced on 32 mm neodymium speakers. The adjustable OptiFit neckband delivers ultimate wearing comfort. Upgrade your PC with the included USB Bluetooth adapter.
The included USB Bluetooth adapter adds Bluetooth wireless technology to your PC or Notebook. With this, you can listen to music from your PC or have wireless VoIP calls. The adapter comes with all the necessary software pre-loaded, so there is no need to install any software on your PC.
What is music without heart and soul? During the recording and compression of digital music details and dynamics of the live music get lost. FullSound is a smart algorithm, running on a powerful chip inside the headset. It improves the quality of your music and restores the music's original dynamics, stereo effects, bass and treble to reveal previously unheard detail without distortion. FullSound is enabled out of the box, and can be turned off and on.
Phone calls are often made in noisy environments, leading to difficulty in understanding conversations. With this headset, Everclear Technology digitally filters out noise, so a clear voice signal is received and sent out for crystal-clear calls. It also recognises the change if you enter a loud environment and adapts the headset volume accordingly.
This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.
Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Hands-free Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth-enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under licence.
With the OptiFit neckband, you can easily adjust the headset while you are wearing it for a comfortable, personalised fit. It features a flexible hinge and adjustable soft ear loops and places the speakers at the optimum angle to your ear for maximum sound performance.
With SwitchStream you will hear a ringtone in your Philips wireless headphones when you are receiving a call on your Bluetooth-enabled phone. You can then pick up the call from your headset and return to your music after ending the call. Never miss a beat, never miss a call.
