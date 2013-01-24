Home
Notebook accessory combo

SHB6111/10
  • Wireless music and Internet calls Wireless music and Internet calls Wireless music and Internet calls
    Bluetooth

    Notebook accessory combo

    SHB6111/10

    Wireless music and Internet calls

    Enjoy PC music, video and VoIP calls wirelessly in digital stereo quality reproduced on 32 mm neodymium speakers. The adjustable OptiFit neckband delivers ultimate wearing comfort. Upgrade your PC with the included USB Bluetooth adapter.

    Notebook accessory combo

    Wireless music and Internet calls

    Enjoy PC music, video and VoIP calls wirelessly in digital stereo quality reproduced on 32 mm neodymium speakers. The adjustable OptiFit neckband delivers ultimate wearing comfort. Upgrade your PC with the included USB Bluetooth adapter.

      Wireless music and Internet calls

      For PC music and VoIP

      Includes USB Bluetooth music/voice adapter

      The included USB Bluetooth adapter adds Bluetooth wireless technology to your PC or Notebook. With this, you can listen to music from your PC or have wireless VoIP calls. The adapter comes with all the necessary software pre-loaded, so there is no need to install any software on your PC.

      FullSound-enhanced music

      What is music without heart and soul? During the recording and compression of digital music details and dynamics of the live music get lost. FullSound is a smart algorithm, running on a powerful chip inside the headset. It improves the quality of your music and restores the music's original dynamics, stereo effects, bass and treble to reveal previously unheard detail without distortion. FullSound is enabled out of the box, and can be turned off and on.

      EverClear technology for clear calls

      Phone calls are often made in noisy environments, leading to difficulty in understanding conversations. With this headset, Everclear Technology digitally filters out noise, so a clear voice signal is received and sent out for crystal-clear calls. It also recognises the change if you enter a loud environment and adapts the headset volume accordingly.

      Bluetooth® Stereo (A2DP compliant)

      This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.

      Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

      Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Hands-free Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth-enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under licence.

      OptiFit neckband

      With the OptiFit neckband, you can easily adjust the headset while you are wearing it for a comfortable, personalised fit. It features a flexible hinge and adjustable soft ear loops and places the speakers at the optimum angle to your ear for maximum sound performance.

      SwitchStream - never miss a beat, never miss a call.

      With SwitchStream you will hear a ringtone in your Philips wireless headphones when you are receiving a call on your Bluetooth-enabled phone. You can then pick up the call from your headset and return to your music after ending the call. Never miss a beat, never miss a call.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Hands-free
        • Headset
        Bluetooth version
        2.0+EDR
        Maximum range
        up to 33 feet/10  m

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Switch between call and music
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Voice dial
        • Last number redial
        • Call Transfer
        • Microphone mute
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Battery weight
        8.8 g
        Music play time
        14  hr
        Standby time
        300 hr
        Talk time
        14 hr

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Quick Start Guide

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.1292  kg
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        19.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.4458  kg
        Tare weight
        0.6834  kg
        Width
        18.4  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 42550 0
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        5.038  kg
        Height
        48  cm
        Length
        39.3  cm
        Net weight
        1.7832  kg
        Tare weight
        3.2548  kg
        Width
        21  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 42549 4
        Number of consumer packages
        12

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.3208  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.1486  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1722  kg
        Width
        17.6  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 42548 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Height
        15  cm
        Weight
        0.0578  kg
        Width
        15  cm

