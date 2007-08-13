Search terms

1

Scart cable

SED6162/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    Scart cable

    SED6162/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Scart cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Scart cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this scart cable

      • 1.5 m

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 37777 9
        Number of products included
        12
        Packaging type
        Display
        Height
        37.5  cm
        Width
        22.5  cm
        Depth
        7.3  cm
        Net weight
        1.58  kg
        Gross weight
        1.76  kg
        Tare weight
        0.18  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 37776 2
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Length
        46  cm
        Width
        38.5  cm
        Height
        15.5  cm
        Net weight
        6.32  kg
        Gross weight
        7.62  kg
        Tare weight
        1.3  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.