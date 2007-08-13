Search terms

SED6142/10
    -{discount-value}

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this HDMI-HDMI cable

      • 1.5 m

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and Play for easier installation

      Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.1  cm
        Width
        7.1  cm
        Depth
        41.3  cm
        Net weight
        1.44  kg
        Gross weight
        1.714  kg
        Tare weight
        0.274  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        43  cm
        Width
        30  cm
        Height
        25  cm
        Net weight
        5.76  kg
        Gross weight
        7.378  kg
        Tare weight
        1.618  kg

