TV antenna

SDV6120/10
    This amplified antenna with a low noise amplifier and variable gain control was designed to provide the best reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC it is ideal for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enjoy enhanced digital performance

      also works with analogue reception

      • HDTV/UHF/VHF/FM
      • Indoor
      • 39 dB amplified

      Adjustable gain control and power LED

      Allows you to easily improve reception range

      Boost your signal with up to 39 dB amplification

      Up to 39dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

      Low noise amplification

      Provides noise free HDTV reception

      Tilt and swivel positioning

      330° radius with 120° tilt allows UHF element to be adjusted for maximum signal

      Optional DC power supply

      Portable indoor antenna for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. 220 V AC (included) or 12V DC (not included)

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Output
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • UHF
        • VHF
        • FM
        Antenna cable length
        180  cm
        Gain (antenna + amplifier)
        39  dB

      • Power

        Power LED indicator
        Blue
        Power Adapter
        Included

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        User Manual

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37.6  cm
        Width
        23.7  cm
        Height
        42.1  cm
        Net weight
        4.416  kg
        Gross weight
        6.283  kg
        Tare weight
        1.867  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47887 2
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        36.8  cm
        Width
        22.4  cm
        Depth
        6.9  cm
        Net weight
        0.736  kg
        Gross weight
        0.988  kg
        Tare weight
        0.252  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 44793 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box

