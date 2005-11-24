Search terms

TV antenna

SDV4240/10
    TV antenna

    SDV4240/10

    This 45 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your digital set top box and can also receive analogue TV and FM signals. Because of the flat panel design, the antenna will pick up the signal you need to watch digital television. See all benefits

      Receive digital TV and FM signals

      with this 45 dB amplified antenna

      • UHF/VHF/FM
      • Indoor
      • 45 dB amplified

      45 dB adjustable amplification

      45 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

      Sleek design lines compliment today's new TVs

      Simple, elegant design lines compliment today's new TVs.

      Touch control with LED signal

      Easy touch control increases or decreases amplification strength. It also confirms amplification strength at a glance.

      UHF flat panel array for improved reception

      The highly efficient UHF flat panel array offers improved reception over conventional loop antennas. Due to the flat design, the antenna concentrates the signal for better reception.

      Low noise amplification maintains signal quality

      Together with the adjustable amplification, low noise amplification ensures you of a great reception range and improves the quality of your signal.

      VHF/FM dipoles for expanded reception

      VHF/FM dipoles, commonly know as "rabbit ears", allow you to receive TV programmes broadcast on the VHF spectrum and radio broadcast on the FM spectrum. Extending and manipulating the dipoles brings in optimum signals.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Output
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • UHF
        • VHF
        • FM
        Antenna cable length
        2 m  cm
        Gain (antenna + amplifier)
        45  dB

      • Power

        Power LED indicator
        Green
        Power Adapter
        Included

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        1.  kg
        Gross weight
        1.605  kg
        Tare weight
        0.200  kg
        Net weight
        1.405  kg
        Product width
        240  mm
        Product height
        230  mm
        Product thickness
        150  mm

      • Packaging Data

        Quantity
        1
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        00 26616 02446 9
        Gross weight
        1.605  kg
        Tare weight
        0.200  kg
        Net weight
        1.405  kg
        Length
        180  mm
        Width
        247  mm
        Height
        320  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96303 9
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        6.920  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5  kg
        Net weight
        6.420  kg
        Length
        664  mm
        Width
        324  mm
        Height
        259  mm

