  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Search terms

1

TV antenna

SDV3220/10
  • Receive digital TV signals Receive digital TV signals Receive digital TV signals
    -{discount-value}

    TV antenna

    SDV3220/10

    Receive digital TV signals

    This 20 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your digital set-top box. Because of the flat panel design, the antenna will pick up the signal you need to watch digital television. Easy to install and easy to power. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    TV antenna

    Receive digital TV signals

    This 20 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your digital set-top box. Because of the flat panel design, the antenna will pick up the signal you need to watch digital television. Easy to install and easy to power. See all benefits

    Receive digital TV signals

    This 20 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your digital set-top box. Because of the flat panel design, the antenna will pick up the signal you need to watch digital television. Easy to install and easy to power. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    TV antenna

    Receive digital TV signals

    This 20 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your digital set-top box. Because of the flat panel design, the antenna will pick up the signal you need to watch digital television. Easy to install and easy to power. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all TV Aerial

      Receive digital TV signals

      with this 20 dB amplified antenna

      • UHF
      • Indoor
      • 20 dB amplified

      20 db adjustable amplification

      20db amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

      UHF flat panel array for improved reception

      The highly efficient UHF flat panel array offers improved reception over conventional loop antennas. Due to the flat design, the antenna concentrates the signal for better reception.

      Low noise amplification maintains signal quality

      Together with the adjustable amplification, low noise amplification ensures you of a great reception range and improves the quality of your signal.

      Illuminated gain control to adjust amplification

      The gain control allows you to adjust your antenna's amplification. The illumination indicates if the power is on and makes the wheel adjustment easy to find.

      Various mounting options for best positioning

      Various mounting options allow you to position your antenna where it may best receive broadcast signals. As signals may be either horizontally or vertically polarised, it is important to be able to adjust for both. Includes bracket and 2 metre cable for set top, counter or wall mounting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Output
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        UHF
        Antenna cable length
        2 m  cm
        Gain (antenna + amplifier)
        20  dB

      • Power

        Power LED indicator
        Green
        Power Adapter
        Included

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.26  kg
        Gross weight
        0.597  kg
        Tare weight
        0.260  kg
        Net weight
        0.337  kg
        Product width
        75  mm
        Product height
        160  mm
        Product thickness
        60  mm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        00 26616 02440 7
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.597  kg
        Tare weight
        0.260  kg
        Net weight
        0.337  kg
        Length
        92  mm
        Width
        217  mm
        Height
        280  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96531 6
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        4.269  kg
        Tare weight
        0.693  kg
        Net weight
        3.576  kg
        Length
        558  mm
        Width
        282  mm
        Height
        230  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.