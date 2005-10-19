Search terms

TV antenna

SDV2230/10
    This 18 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Single dipole with bottom loaded coil provides increased range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV. See all benefits

    This 18 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Single dipole with bottom loaded coil provides increased range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV. See all benefits

    Receive digital TV

    This 18 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Single dipole with bottom loaded coil provides increased range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV. See all benefits

    This 18 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Single dipole with bottom loaded coil provides increased range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV. See all benefits

      Receive digital TV

      with this 18 dB amplified antenna

      • UHF
      • Indoor
      • 18 dB amplified

      18 dB amplification for extended reception

      18 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

      Bottom-loaded coil extends reception range

      The bottom-loaded coil enhances the effectiveness of the single dipole design for an extended reception range.

      Single dipole with tilt for improved reception

      The single dipole with tilt is a simple, single element design that receives both horizontal and vertical broadcast signals. As signals may be either horizontally or vertically polarised, it is important to be able to adjust for both.

      Weighted base for excellent physical stability

      The weighted base stabilises the antenna's position so you enjoy more positioning choices.

      Sleek design lines compliment today's new TVs

      Simple, elegant design lines compliment today's new TVs.

      Low noise amplification maintains signal quality

      Together with the adjustable amplification, low noise amplification ensures you of a great reception range and improves the quality of your signal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        UHF
        Antenna cable length
        150  cm
        Gain (antenna + amplifier)
        18  dB

      • Power

        Power LED indicator
        Green
        Set Top Box
        5.5 V from Set Top Box
        Power Adapter
        Included

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.22  kg
        Gross weight
        0.410  kg
        Tare weight
        0.072  kg
        Net weight
        0.338  kg
        Product width
        67  mm
        Product height
        375  mm
        Product thickness
        90  mm

      • Packaging Data

        Quantity
        1
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        00 26616 02437 7
        Gross weight
        0.410  kg
        Tare weight
        0.075  kg
        Net weight
        0.338  kg
        Length
        419  mm
        Width
        83  mm
        Height
        80  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96529 3
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        2.960  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5  kg
        Net weight
        2.460  kg
        Length
        538  mm
        Width
        98  mm
        Height
        445  mm

