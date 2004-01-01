Search terms

    Avent SCY903/61 Natural baby bottle

    SCY903/61

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent SCY903/61 Natural baby bottle

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

    The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

    Choose the right teat flow for your baby

    Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

    Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

    The wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Easy to hold even for little hands

    The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

    Compatible across the Philips Avent range

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

    Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teats are made of BPA free* material.

