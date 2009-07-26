Search terms

1

Notebook accessory combo

SCO3200/10
  • Communication made easy Communication made easy Communication made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Notebook accessory combo

    SCO3200/10

    Communication made easy

    The Philips communication kit makes communication easy while you are on the go. Simple yet functional, it ensures you will always be in control of your communications.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Notebook accessory combo

    Communication made easy

    The Philips communication kit makes communication easy while you are on the go. Simple yet functional, it ensures you will always be in control of your communications.

    Communication made easy

    The Philips communication kit makes communication easy while you are on the go. Simple yet functional, it ensures you will always be in control of your communications.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Notebook accessory combo

    Communication made easy

    The Philips communication kit makes communication easy while you are on the go. Simple yet functional, it ensures you will always be in control of your communications.

    Similar products

    See all Keyboard and mice

      Communication made easy

      Easy connection via USB to your PC or Laptop

      USB Plug and Play means that the device conforms to USB standards and is recognised by the PC or Laptop. This makes plugging in USB devices quick and simple.

      Technical Specifications

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        • Microsoft Windows Vista

      • Connectivity

        PC Link
        USB interface
        Plug and Play
        Yes
        Connector
        2 x 3.5 mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19.5  cm
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Net weight
        0.075  kg
        Gross weight
        0.208  kg
        Tare weight
        0.133  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47454 6
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        23.8  cm
        Width
        15.4  cm
        Height
        20.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.3  kg
        Gross weight
        1.165  kg
        Tare weight
        0.865  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 51009 1
        Number of consumer packages
        4

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        12–20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Sensitivity microphone
        80–15,000 Hz, -42+/-3 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.