  • Discontinued

Philips Avent

Connected SCD923/26 Connected Baby Monitor

SCD974/26

  • Discontinued

    Wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

    Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate without the need for an extra accessory. Our wearable-free tracking technology analyses millions of pixels per second to spot even the tiniest of motions. It then translates data into sleep status and breathing rate updates. More reassurance for you and more comfort for your baby.

    Ultra-clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

    Our Parent Unit with 5" HD screen helps you keep an eye on your little one at home and go about your day. Move easily between indoors and outdoors thanks to a generous 400 m range* and a stable connection that works with or without Wi-Fi. See clear video day and night and real-time sleep status updates. Everything you need to rest easy.

    Protects your family's privacy

    Know that your connection is completely private thanks to our Secure Connect System. It uses multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and app, so all of the data and imagery are protected.

