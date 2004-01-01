Search terms

TV antenna

SBCTT950/00
    TV antenna

    SBCTT950/00

    This unique antenna is motorised to conveniently remotely adjust position of the dipoles and UHF element over 100 degrees for optimum reception. Works with any remote control. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Receive analogue and digital TV

      with this 42 dB amplified antenna

      • UHF/VHF/FM
      • Indoor
      • 42 dB amplified

      42 dB amplification

      42 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

      External antenna switch

      Internal/external antenna switch allows you to easily switch between your external antenna and your cable system for more programming choices.

      Low noise amplification maintains signal quality

      Together with the adjustable amplification, low noise amplification ensures you of a great reception range and improves the quality of your signal.

      Rotary gain control to adjust amplification

      The rotary gain control allows you to easily adjust the antenna's amplification for optimum reception.

      Weighted base for excellent physical stability

      The weighted base stabilises the antenna's position so you enjoy more positioning choices.

      Optional DC 12 V power source

      Optional DC 12 V power source allows you to choose to plug antenna into your vehicle's cigarette lighter.

      Sleek design lines compliment today's new TVs

      Simple, elegant design lines compliment today's new TVs.

      Compact design fits virtually anywhere

      Compact design allows you to position the antenna virtually anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Safety standards
        According to EN 60065
        EMC standards
        According to EN 89/336/EEC

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Output
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Antenna type
        • Telescopic
        • Spiral loop
        Tuner bands
        • UHF
        • VHF
        Gain (antenna + amplifier)
        42  dB

      • Power

        On/Off switch
        Yes
        Mains power
        12 V DC
        Power consumption
        5 mA  W

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        Yes

