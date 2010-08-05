Home
Magic Theatre

SBCSC940/00
  • 6 different images to suit your child's age 6 different images to suit your child's age 6 different images to suit your child's age
    Make bedtime a special moment for you and your child. By projecting soothing images suited to your baby's age on the wall or ceiling, you stimulate your child's aural and visual development!

    6 different images to suit your child's age

    Make bedtime a special moment for you and your child. By projecting soothing images suited to your baby's age on the wall or ceiling, you stimulate your child's aural and visual development!

      6 different images to suit your child's age

      Choose slides for various stages in your baby's development

      With high-contrast shapes for newborn babies, vivid colours and forms for babies up to 6 months old and recognisable objects for older babies, there's a set of images that will appeal to your baby. The shapes stimulate visual development as well as help your baby fall gently to sleep.

      Soothing pre-recorded sounds of nature

      Natural sounds like the sea, a heartbeat and running water are both reassuring and sleep-inducing for your baby. Choose the sound that is most comforting for your baby.

      Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies

      Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop his hand-eye co-ordination.

      Projects gently rotating images on the wall or ceiling

      The relaxing movement of the projected images helps your child fall asleep while stimulating visual development.

      Complies with all relevant toy standards for child safety

      As it complies with the strictest toy standards with careful attention paid to responsible design, this product is safe for your child to play with.

      Adjust the playing time according to your baby's needs

      Set the playing time you want by selecting the desired playing time.

      Bring bedtime stories to life by drawing your own slides

      Add a fun dimension to fairy tales and nursery rhymes, and stimulate your child's creativity by creating your own slides with a waterproof pen and the blanks provided.

      Unbreakable mirror uses flexible plastic instead of glass

      Even when thrown on the ground or slammed against a wall, there's no danger of this mirror ever breaking because it's made of flexible plastic.

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

      The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Recording

        Pre-recorded sounds
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Gentle fade out of light
        Yes
        Gentle fade out of sound
        Yes
        Programmable timers
        5-8-10 min
        Number of slides included
        6
        Spare slides
        2
        Rotation of images
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        User Manual

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        4
        Operating time on battery
        4  hr
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes
        Batteries included
        No

      • Technical specifications

        Complies with
        EU and USA Toy regulation

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

