Address recorder

SBCSC605/00
  • Help your child find her way back to you Help your child find her way back to you Help your child find her way back to you
    Address recorder to record your baby's or toddler's vital information for quick reference in case of emergency. Handy and comfortable to wear, visible on trouser, jacket or bag.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Help your child find her way back to you

    Address recorder to record your baby's or toddler's vital information for quick reference in case of emergency. Handy and comfortable to wear, visible on trouser, jacket or bag.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Help your child find her way back to you

      Records a child's vital details for use in emergency

      If your child has wandered off and needs help to find you, it's reassuring to know that he or she has vital contact information at the touch of a button.

      Digitally record your child's name plus your contact details

      Digital voice recording provides a quick, secure and easy way to record the essential contact details that may save valuable time if you should ever inadvertently lose sight of your child.

      Attach to clothes or bag to make sure it's always with you

      To make sure it is always with you but out of the way.

      Ensures your child cannot record over your message

      Requiring a sharp pencil to be inserted into a small hole to activate recording, it's virtually impossible for your child to erase, change or record over your digital message of essential contact information.

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

      The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Recording

        Recording time
        up to 20 seconds

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        Battery
        User Manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        GP76A
        Number of batteries
        4
        Operating time on battery
        50  hr
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Complies with
        EU and USA Toy regulation

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

