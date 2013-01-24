Search terms
Help your child find her way back to you
Address recorder to record your baby's or toddler's vital information for quick reference in case of emergency. Handy and comfortable to wear, visible on trouser, jacket or bag.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If your child has wandered off and needs help to find you, it's reassuring to know that he or she has vital contact information at the touch of a button.
Digital voice recording provides a quick, secure and easy way to record the essential contact details that may save valuable time if you should ever inadvertently lose sight of your child.
To make sure it is always with you but out of the way.
Requiring a sharp pencil to be inserted into a small hole to activate recording, it's virtually impossible for your child to erase, change or record over your digital message of essential contact information.
The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.
