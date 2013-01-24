Home
      Digital System Check ensures the monitor is working reliably

      A visible and audible warning is activated if the communication link between the baby unit and parent unit is unreliable.

      More transmission channels lower the risk of interference

      A choice of channels significantly reduces the risk of interference or sounds from other baby monitors in the neighbourhood.

      Low battery indication shows when to refresh batteries

      To promptly be aware when the batteries need to be recharged or replaced.

      Sound-level lights display the level of your baby's sounds

      Sometimes it's a great help to 'see' when your baby makes a sound. This row of lights provides you with a clear visual indication.

      Save money with rechargeable parent unit and charging base

      Putting the parent unit on the charging base will automatically start the batteries recharging, so it's always ready for portable use.

      Charging base keeps batteries charged and ready for use

      Thanks to the built-in battery charger in the base, you get extra freedom (when fully charged) to take the parent unit with you around the home and stay in touch with your baby. It's also a convenient place to store the parent unit and ensure it's always ready for use.

      Simplifies the selection of the volume you prefer

      A handy rotary control sets the volume to the ideal level to suit your preference.

      High-quality microphone has adjustable sensitivity

      Possibility to set the sensitivity of the microphone so you only hear the sounds you want to hear.

      Take the parent unit with you in and around the house

      Rest assured that as you take the parent unit with you as you move in and around your house, the parent unit will stay in touch with the baby unit. It keeps you reassuringly informed and able to respond quickly when baby calls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Number of channels
        4

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        5  hour(s)

