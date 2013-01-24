Home
Baby Food Thermometer

SBCSC201/00
    Baby Food Thermometer

    Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives a quick, accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Baby's food always just right!

      Quick and reliable temperature measurement within seconds

      Never too hot, never too cold — the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.

      Fits every kind of bottle, including oval, round and 'wide-necks'

      The product is designed in such a way that bottles and jars of all kinds of sizes and shapes fit in.

      Allows boiling or sterilising without damaging electronics

      By detaching the sensitive temperature measuring electronics from the soother, you can safely sterilise or boil the part your baby comes into contact with.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Ready indicator
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        Battery
        User Manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR41
        Number of batteries
        2
        Operating time on battery
        600  hr
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Humidity
        Waterproof up to 1.5 m
        Operating temperature range
        32-45C (90-110F)  °C
        Accuracy
        +/-0.2C
        Measurement time
        10  s

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

