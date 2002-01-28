Search terms

1

Pronto

Home Theatre Control Panel

SBCRU930/00
1 award
  • Easy, single-handed control Easy, single-handed control Easy, single-handed control
    -{discount-value}

    Pronto Home Theatre Control Panel

    SBCRU930/00
    1 award

    Easy, single-handed control

    The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customisable to your needs and those of your family.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Pronto Home Theatre Control Panel

    Easy, single-handed control

    The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customisable to your needs and those of your family.

    Easy, single-handed control

    The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customisable to your needs and those of your family.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Pronto Home Theatre Control Panel

    Easy, single-handed control

    The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customisable to your needs and those of your family.

    Similar products

    See all Universal remote controls

      Easy, single-handed control

      Control multiple devices with a single touch

      Control multiple devices with a single touch

      One-touch control allows you to perform multiple commands with one press of a button via a macro. A macro combines a string of pre-programmed commands under one single button. Therefore, it simply takes one button press to execute a series of functions.

      Extensive infrared code database for most devices and brands

      A universal IR code database refers to a library of infrared codes built in to a particular remote. This feature allows a remote to control your equipment without needing to learn individual signals. Select the correct infrared code sets in the database for the devices you want to control to enable control of virtually every audio/video system element on the market today – regardless of model or brand.

      Convenient IR learning from another remote

      Learning functionality refers to the process through which a remote control captures and stores infrared signals from other remotes for later use. When device codes are not included in the on-board database, they can always be learned from the original remote, simply by pointing to it.

      Programmable hard buttons for access to popular functions

      Programmable hard buttons give the user direct access to the most frequently used remote control functions, such as volume up or down, channel up or down and cursor navigation keys.

      Greyscale LCD displays realistic, easy to see buttons

      Create own layout in shades of grey. Easy selection of buttons and commands using the touch screen.

      On-device editing to customise the remote's user interface

      Final adjustments of macros, delays, timers and devices can be done on the remote to ensure proper functionality. Enter the settings menu and select the appropriate action: label, add, delete, move.

      PC software to create your own user interface

      PC software is included in the box to customise the user interface of the remote i.e. to create your own screens and define a personal look. After installing the software and creating your user interface, download it to the remote either via RS232, USB or wirelessly.

      LCD screen with backlighting for convenience in the dark

      Backlighting is a feature that illuminates the LCD screen or keypad for use in the dark. The two most common types of backlighting are LED and electroluminescent (EL). Remotes backlit with LEDs are typically bright but uneven with a yellow or green colour, while EL panels are smooth with blue, white or green shades.

      Digital Contrast Control button optimises viewing clarity

      The contrast determines how "clear" an LCD screen is for viewing. Digital contrast control is a specific adjustment that allows you to customise the screen’s visible characteristics.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Resolution
        160 x 100 pixels
        Touch panel
        Yes
        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight colour
        Green
        Display colours
        4
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        3.2  inch

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Learning IR codes
        Yes
        Learning frequency range
        Up to 78 kHz and 455 kHz
        Universal IR code database
        Yes
        Number of brands in database
        Over 250
        Transmitting LEDs
        2

      • Customisation

        Editor application on PC
        NeoEdit
        On screen customisation
        Yes
        Full screen configurability
        No
        Transparency
        No
        Alpha-blending
        No
        Macros
        Up to 250 steps

      • Convenience

        Hard buttons
        Yes
        Cursor key
        Yes
        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Clock with calendar
        Yes
        Multi language
        No
        Pick up sensor
        No
        Programmable timers
        No
        Cradle/docking station
        No

      • Connectivity

        RS232
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Master carton weight
        1.8  kg
        Master carton quantity
        2
        Product depth
        177  mm
        Product height
        33  mm
        Product width
        74  mm
        Product weight
        0.220  kg
        Temperature range (operation)
        5°C to 45°C

      • System Specifications

        CPU
        Mitsubishi 16 bit
        Flash memory size
        1 MB

      • System Requirements

        CD-ROM drive
        Yes
        Hard disk space
        75 MB
        PC OS
        Windows 98 SE, 2000, ME
        RAM memory
        64 MB

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        3 x AA
        Printed User Guide
        Yes
        RS232 cable
        Yes
        User Guide on CD-ROM
        Yes
        Warranty Card
        Yes
        Docking Station
        No

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.