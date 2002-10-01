Search terms

1

Universal remote control

SBCRU865/00
  • Home Cinema was never easier Home Cinema was never easier Home Cinema was never easier
    -{discount-value}

    Universal remote control

    SBCRU865/00

    Home Cinema was never easier

    Ultimate Home Entertainment remote control

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Universal remote control

    Home Cinema was never easier

    Ultimate Home Entertainment remote control

    Home Cinema was never easier

    Ultimate Home Entertainment remote control

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Universal remote control

    Home Cinema was never easier

    Ultimate Home Entertainment remote control

    Similar products

    See all Universal remote controls

      Home Cinema was never easier

      Control 6 home cinema devices with just 1 unit

      Make operating your home cinema easier than ever with just one easy-to-use unit that'll operate your TV, VCR, DVD, satellite receiver, digital set-top box, CD player and amplifier regardless of the brand or model. Enjoy one-touch convenience when watching your favourite movies.

      Macro for turning all your devices with one touch

      Benefit from ‘one-touch’ convenience by creating your own macros that perform any sequence of commands from a single button. Just imagine, turning the TV on, setting the surround sound and starting the movie rolling with just one touch!

      Timer function operates the equipment at a preset time

      You'll never have to miss your favourite show again. Simply set the timer to switch on the TV at the time the programme starts. It's programmable for any device.

      Fast menu access to functions like set-up and text TV

      The important functions like set-up menu and text TV have clearly labelled, dedicated keys to make operating your equipment easier.

      Learning capability copies functions from original remotes

      To have all the functions of your original remote available you can copy the signal transmitted from the original remote. It is then stored in the memory of the Universal remote control.

      Ready for use with Philips equipment

      If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

      Batteries are included for unwrap-and-zap

      No extra batteries to buy, so you can use your new universal remote control straight out of the packaging!

      For questions and assistance call our URC service line

      If you have a problem or question about your universal remote control, or there's a function key on your original remote control not covered by the extensive built-in code library, call the service line for a solution. It's available seven days a week.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight colour
        Green
        Copy key function
        Yes
        Language support
        GB/F/D/NL
        Regulatory Approvals
        CE Mark
        Splash-proof
        Yes
        Teletext enhancements
        Fast text
        Tilt
        Tilt sensor
        Supported devices
        • TV
        • VCR
        • DVD
        • SAT
        • CABLE
        • CD/MD
        • RECEIVER
        • AMP
        Number of keys
        39
        Pre-programmed for Philips
        Yes
        Installation steps
        2
        Hands-free autosearch
        Yes
        Simple system setup
        Yes
        TV functions
        • Programme up/down
        • Volume up/down, mute
        • Power/standby
        • Digit keys
        • AV selection, external
        • Menu Control
        • Colour/Brightness control
        • Teletext keys
        • Fast text keys
        • Previous programme
        • Sleep/timer
        • 16:9
        • Guide, info
        VCR functions
        • Transport keys (6)
        • Showview, VCR plus
        • Menu Control
        DVD functions
        • Transport keys
        • System menu control
        • Disc menu control
        • Digit keys
        SAT/CBL functions
        • Digit keys
        • Menu Control
        • Guide, info
        • Favourites
        • Text functions
        Languages in manual
        GB/F/D/NL/E/P/I/S/DN/N/FIN/GR

      • Accessories

        Battery
        Yes, 1.5 V Battery AA LR6

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        140  mm
        Box height
        50  mm
        Box width
        295  mm
        Carton dimensions (WxDxH)
        303 x 148 x 158
        Materials
        Recycled PET A
        Master carton quantity
        3

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA/LR6 Alkaline
        Number of batteries
        3
        Battery lifetime
        8

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Learning IR codes
        Yes
        Learning frequency range
        Up to 78 kHz and 455 kHz
        Transmitting LEDs
        2
        Universal IR code database
        Yes
        Number of brands in database
        Over 300
        Carrier frequency range
        24–55 kHz
        Transmission angle
        90  degree

      • RF Capabilities

        Frequency (MHz)
        433

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.