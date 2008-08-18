Search terms

Corded Microphone

SBCMD110/00
    This durable microphone with integrated windshield can liven up every karaoke occasion. See all benefits

    This durable microphone with integrated windshield can liven up every karaoke occasion. See all benefits

    This durable microphone with integrated windshield can liven up every karaoke occasion. See all benefits

      25 mm diaphragm picks up every detail for superb sound

      The superb quality of the microphone's active diaphragm ensures you always get faithful, crisp sound reproduction.

      Omni-directional design picks up sound from all directions

      This microphone's sensor is equally sensitive to sound from all directions.

      Windshield improves sound quality by preventing noise

      The integrated windshield prevents disturbing noises from gusts of wind or breathing too close to the microphone.

      A 1.5 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        6  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Weight
        0.12  kg
        Width
        6.5  cm

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        100 - 10,000  Hz
        Impedance
        600 ohm
        Polar pattern
        Omni-directional
        Sensitivity microphone
        -80 dB +/- 3 dB
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.5 m
        Connector
        3.5 - 6.3 mm mono

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 10101 67526 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        30.6  cm
        Width
        8.5  cm
        Depth
        6.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.195  kg
        Gross weight
        0.27  kg
        Tare weight
        0.075  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 10101 87387 9
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        55.3  cm
        Width
        33.8  cm
        Height
        34.3  cm
        Net weight
        4.68  kg
        Gross weight
        8  kg
        Tare weight
        3.32  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 10101 87386 2
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Length
        32  cm
        Width
        26.8  cm
        Height
        15.3  cm
        Net weight
        1.17  kg
        Gross weight
        1.78  kg
        Tare weight
        0.61  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Microphone adapter plug
      • Detachable microphone cable

