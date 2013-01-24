Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Lightweight Headphones

SBCHL145/98
  • Durable Lightweight Durable Lightweight Durable Lightweight
    -{discount-value}

    Lightweight Headphones

    SBCHL145/98

    Durable Lightweight

    A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Lightweight Headphones

    Durable Lightweight

    A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

    Durable Lightweight

    A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Lightweight Headphones

    Durable Lightweight

    A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

    Similar products

    See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

      Durable Lightweight

      Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

      A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

      30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

      Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        18–20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        96  dB
        Speaker diameter
        30  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.4047  kg
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        34.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.39  kg
        Tare weight
        1.0147  kg
        Width
        21  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49796 5
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.1681  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Net weight
        0.065  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1031  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49793 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 58657 7
        Gross weight
        25  kg
        Height
        2000  cm
        Length
        10  cm
        Net weight
        3.120  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        48
        Tare weight
        21.880  kg
        Width
        10  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.