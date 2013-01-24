Home
Lightweight Headphones

SBCHL140/10
  Ultra-lightweight
    An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound. See all benefits

      Ultra-lightweight

      • On-ear
      • Grey

      Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

      A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

      Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort and fit

      The slim, lightweight, stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

      30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

      Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Width
        19.5  cm
        Height
        22.4  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Net weight
        0.057  kg
        Gross weight
        0.117  kg
        Tare weight
        0.06  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49787 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        22  cm
        Width
        22  cm
        Height
        26  cm
        Net weight
        0.342  kg
        Gross weight
        1.028  kg
        Tare weight
        0.686  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49788 0
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        18–20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        96  dB
        Speaker diameter
        30  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

