Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

CD/DVD radial cleaner

SBCAC250/00
  • Cleans and Protects Cleans and Protects Cleans and Protects
    -{discount-value}

    CD/DVD radial cleaner

    SBCAC250/00

    Cleans and Protects

    Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    CD/DVD radial cleaner

    Cleans and Protects

    Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

    Cleans and Protects

    Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    CD/DVD radial cleaner

    Cleans and Protects

    Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

    Similar products

    See all Care and Cleaning

      Cleans and Protects

      Microfibre cleaning pad

      This cleaning pad is made of special microfibre material. It works in concert with anti-static cleaning fluid to ensure that your discs are cleaned safely and remain free from dust and dirt.

      Safe and easy radial cleaning action

      Clean and protect your discs with this safe and easy radial cleaning action that clears discs of dirt, dust and debris.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Supported formats
        • 8 cm discs
        • CD-Audio
        • CD-Rewritable
        • CD-ROM
        • DVD-ROM
        • DVD/R
        • DVD/RW
        • Photo CD

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.