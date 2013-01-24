  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Complete cleaning system

SAC2550/10
    -{discount-value}

    Regular cleaning of your CDs, DVDs and players prolongs the life of your discs and protects your players. Regular cleaning of your discs and player's lens also ensures top performance from your equipment. Now get everything in one package. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      All you need to clean CDs/DVDs

      Keep equipment performing at its peak

      • CD and DVD
      Voice instructions in 14 languages

      Voice instructions in 14 languages

      The voice instructions on this easy-to-use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

      Safe dry brush cleaning system

      The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD player's laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

      Microfibre cleaning pad

      This cleaning pad is made of special microfibre material. It works in concert with anti-static cleaning fluid to ensure that your discs are cleaned safely and remain free from dust and dirt.

      Safe and easy radial cleaning action

      Clean and protect your discs with this safe and easy radial cleaning action that clears discs of dirt, dust and debris.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        Cleaning Fluid, 30 ml

      • Storage Media

        Supported formats
        • 8 cm discs
        • CD-Audio
        • CD-Rewritable
        • CD-ROM
        • DVD-ROM
        • DVD/R
        • DVD/RW
        • Photo CD
        • Laser disc

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        14 languages

      • Packaging Data

        Quantity
        1
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95900 1
        Gross weight
        0.36  kg
        Tare weight
        0.06  kg
        Net weight
        0.3  kg
        Width
        220  mm
        Height
        38  mm
        Length
        313  mm

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95990 2
        Quantity
        48
        Gross weight
        21.9  kg
        Tare weight
        1.48  kg
        Net weight
        20.42  kg
        Width
        410  mm
        Height
        514  mm
        Length
        670  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95989 6
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        2.52  kg
        Tare weight
        0.36  kg
        Net weight
        2.16  kg
        Width
        190  mm
        Height
        240  mm
        Length
        320  mm

