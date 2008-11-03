Search terms

Cassette adapter

SAA2051W/10
    Cassette adapter

    SAA2051W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Enjoy your digital music through your home or car stereo. USB plug for MP3 capability. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this CD-to-Cassette adapter

      • Universal

      3-cord position conveniently fits most cassette players

      Convenient 3-cord position will adjust to fit left, centre and right-loading cassette players.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      3.5 mm adapter

      Accommodates smaller fibre optic inputs on digital portable devices.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power Input

        Plug
        USB

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.179  kg
        Height
        15.7  cm
        Length
        26.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.319  kg
        Tare weight
        0.86  kg
        Width
        18  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 44187 6
        Number of consumer packages
        4

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.1  cm
        Gross weight
        0.248  kg
        Height
        24.9  cm
        Net weight
        0.08  kg
        Tare weight
        0.168  kg
        Width
        17  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 44186 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

