EcoPro40

LED work light

RC420B1
    EcoPro40 LED work light

    RC420B1

    Quality light to get the job done

    Powerful bright light, non-slip grip, lightweight and versatile, Philips EcoPro40 is an excellent cordless work lamp for everyday use. Also fitted with a handy spotlight, it helps you see even in those narrow dark corners. See all benefits

    Powerful bright light, non-slip grip, lightweight and versatile, Philips EcoPro40 is an excellent cordless work lamp for everyday use. Also fitted with a handy spotlight, it helps you see even in those narrow dark corners. See all benefits

      Quality light to get the job done

      Rechargeable hand lamp

      • Rechargeable work lamp
      • 300 lumen / 3 W main light
      • 100 lumen / 1 W spot light
      • 3 hours of battery life

      Powerful light (300 lumen / 3 W) to complete everyday tasks

      Whether you're in your garage, completing some DIY or trying to fix an appliance, it's always handy to have a small lamp around. Philips EcoPro40 delivers a main powerful light beam of 300 lumen (3 W) to help you to see the details you need to get the task completed.

      Spotlight (100 lumen / 1 W) to light up narrow areas

      Philips EcoPro40 also comes fitted with a handy spotlight to illuminate those hard-to-see areas. This strong spotlight on the top of the lamp delivers 100 lumen (1 W), so you can see small details even in those dark corners.

      3 magnets for convenient hands-free lighting

      More often than not, you need both hands when you're working on a task. Philips EcoPro40 comes with 3 in-built magnets so you can easily mount the lamp on any nearby metal surface, such us under a sink or the bonnet of a car.

      Two retractable hooks for convenient hands-free lighting

      When you need both hands free to work, simply hook the EcoPro40 nearby with its two in-built 360° retractable hooks.

      Rechargeable lithium battery lasts up to 8 hours per charge

      Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro40 delivers bright white light from its main beam for up to 3 hours. If you use the spotlight, the battery will last up to 8 hours of continuous use. So with occasional use, the lamp can last days before requiring a recharge.

      Robust housing and shock resistant

      Even the most careful person occasionally drops things. That's why the Philips EcoPro40 is designed with a robust housing, meaning it will survive the occasional drop to the floor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        RC420B1
        Ordering code
        05057145

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        2200  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3 hours
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 8 hours (pointer)
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Plug type
        Micro USB
        Battery charging time
        around 4 hours
        Power Source
        Li-ion 18650
        Wattage
        3 W + 1 W torch

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        6500  K
        Light intensity (boost)
        630 lux at 0.5 m
        Light intensity (eco)
        3100 lux at 0.5 m
        LED lifetime
        Up to 30,000 hours
        Beam angle
        90°
        Light output (eco)
        100 lumens
        Light output
        300 lumens
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15°

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        4.516  g
        Height
        38  cm
        Length
        33  cm
        Width
        20.5  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018050571
        EAN3
        8719018050700

      • Packed product information

        Height
        5.2  cm
        Length
        36  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        1
        Weight with batteries
        615  g
        Width
        18.8  cm
        Size
        Standard
        Cable length
        100 cm

      • Product description

        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP20
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials and finishing
        ABS with rubber coating
        Orientable light
        180° pivoting base
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH
        UV leak detector
        No
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Number of LEDs
        6

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rechargeable work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

