Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

EcoPro20

LED work light

RC320B1
  • Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done
    -{discount-value}

    EcoPro20 LED work light

    RC320B1

    Quality light to get the job done

    The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

    EcoPro20 LED work light

    Quality light to get the job done

    The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

    Quality light to get the job done

    The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

    EcoPro20 LED work light

    Quality light to get the job done

    The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-light

      Quality light to get the job done

      Convenient pocket lamp for everyday use

      • Rechargeable pocket lamp
      • 220 lumen / 2 W
      • 3.5 hour battery life

      Bright gentle light (220 lumen / 2 W) suitable for daily use

      Whether you're in your garage, completing some DIY or trying to fix an appliance, it' always handy to have a small lamp tucked in your pocket. Delivering 220 lumen (2 W) comfortable white light (6500 K), the Philips EcoPro20 lights up what you're working on, so you can see all the detail you need to get the job done quickly.

      Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

      Philips EcoPro20 can be also used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the base of the lamp and it will begin charging.

      Rechargeable battery lasts for 3.5 hours per charge

      Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro20 delivers bright white light for up to 3.5 hours of constant use. So with occasional use the lamp could last days before you need to charge the battery.

      Small and handy pocket lamp perfect for everyday use

      Small and light, the Philips EcoPro20 easily fits into your pocket. Wherever you're working and whatever you're working on, this handy light will help you get the job done.

      180° pivoting base lets you direct light where you need it

      Need light from a different angle when you're working? No problem. Philips EcoPro20 comes with a 180° pivoting base, so you can easily direct the light exactly where you need it most.

      360° rotating hook for convenient hands-free use

      When you need both hands free to work, simply hook the EcoPro20 nearby with its in-built 360° retractable rotating hook.

      Strong magnet on the pivoting base for hands-free use

      For hands-free use, there is also a strong magnet built into the pivoting base. This is particularly handy if you work with metal surfaces nearby, such as when fixing an engine or maintaining machinery. Simply stick the magnet to metal, and then use the pivoting base to direct the light just where you need it.

      Robust housing and shock resistant

      Even the most careful person occasionally drops things. That's why the Philips EcoPro20 is designed with a robust housing, meaning it will survive the occasional drop to the floor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        RC320B1
        Ordering code
        05055745

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1800  mAh
        Wattage
        2  W
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3.5 hours
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Plug type
        Micro USB
        Battery charging time
        around 3 hours
        Power Source
        Li-ion battery 103450

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        6500  K
        Light intensity (boost)
        420 lux at 0.5 m
        LED lifetime
        Up to 30,000 hours
        Beam angle
        90°
        Light output
        220 lumens

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        3.103  g
        Height
        27  cm
        Length
        33  cm
        Width
        20.5  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018050557
        EAN3
        8719018050564

      • Packed product information

        Height
        5.2  cm
        Length
        24.8  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        1
        Weight with batteries
        385  g
        Width
        18.8  cm
        Size
        Standard
        Cable length
        100 cm

      • Product description

        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP20
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials and finishing
        ABS with rubber coating
        Orientable light
        180° pivoting base
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH
        UV leak detector
        No
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Number of LEDs
        4

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rechargeable work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products