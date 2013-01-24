Home
Rechargeables

Rechargeable battery

R6B4A230/10
    Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

      Enjoy your music longer

      with these 2300 mAh AA rechargeable batteries

      • AA, 2300 mAh
      • Nickel-Metal Hydride

      NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

      Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

      The battery for audio players and cameras

      The 2300 mAh of energy keeps your audio player or digital camera going longer.

      Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

      A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery capacity
        2300 mAh
        Battery type
        AA Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Battery voltage
        1.2  V

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        Clam shell blister

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        5.8  cm
        Height
        5.05  cm
        Depth
        1.45  cm
        Weight
        0.117  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12  cm
        Width
        8.3  cm
        Depth
        1.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.117  kg
        Gross weight
        0.125  kg
        Tare weight
        0.008  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 96280 3
        Number of products included
        4
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        14  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        9.2  cm
        Net weight
        1.404  kg
        Gross weight
        1.55  kg
        Tare weight
        0.146  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 96281 0
        Number of consumer packages
        12

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        12
        Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
        96 x 140 x 140 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        94 x 130 x 19 mm
        Product weight
        0.078  kg

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.