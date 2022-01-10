Search terms

1

OneBlade 360

Face and Body

QP4630/30
  • Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
    -{discount-value}

    OneBlade 360 Face and Body

    QP4630/30

    Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

    The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

    OneBlade 360 Face and Body

    Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

    The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

    Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

    The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

    OneBlade 360 Face and Body

    Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

    The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all OneBlade

      Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge, shave
      • 360 blade
      • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
      • Personalised experience
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system—a glide coating combined with rounded tips—makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (6000 x per min) so it's efficient, even on longer hairs.

      Adjusts to every curve of your face

      Adjusts to every curve of your face

      The innovative 360 blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. So you can easily trim and shave even the most difficult-to-reach areas - to get the job done with fewer passes and greater comfort.

      5-in-1 adjustable comb

      5-in-1 adjustable comb

      No more loose beard combs. Do more with less with the new 5-in-1 adjustable comb. Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

      Hack your routine

      Hack your routine

      The free Philips Daily Care app is your ticket to styling and performance. Try on facial hair styles using augmented reality and get step-by-step guidance that includes a handy live beard-line previewer. Know when to switch up a blade or charge up the battery. And get personalised recommendations based on your actual grooming routine.

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

      Fully waterproof

      Fully waterproof

      OneBlade is fully waterproof, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry and even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

      60 min Li-Ion battery

      60 min Li-Ion battery

      Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 4 hour charge.

      Charge anytime, anywhere

      Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming and shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 4D Flex blade
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 4D Flex blade

      • Accessories

        Extra replaceable blade
        Yes
        Comb
        • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
        • Click-on body comb
        • Click-on skin guard

      • Ease of use

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Connectivity
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Lime green, charcoal grey
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        4 hours full charge
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Adapter type
        USB-C
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        2-year warranty on the handle
        Replacement head
        • QP410, QP420, QP430
        • QP610, QP621
        • Replace every 4 months*

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.