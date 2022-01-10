Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system—a glide coating combined with rounded tips—makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (6000 x per min) so it's efficient, even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. So you can easily trim and shave even the most difficult-to-reach areas - to get the job done with fewer passes and greater comfort.
No more loose beard combs. Do more with less with the new 5-in-1 adjustable comb. Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.
The free Philips Daily Care app is your ticket to styling and performance. Try on facial hair styles using augmented reality and get step-by-step guidance that includes a handy live beard-line previewer. Know when to switch up a blade or charge up the battery. And get personalised recommendations based on your actual grooming routine.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
OneBlade is fully waterproof, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry and even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 4 hour charge.
Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.
Trimming and shaving performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service