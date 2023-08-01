ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

OneBlade360 Replacement blade

QP430/50

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard-to-reach areas — with just a few strokes and great comfort.

See all benefits

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 3 x 360 Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles**

  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*

Follows every curve, face to body

Follows every curve, face to body

Jawline, chin, neck, chest — not every area is flat, and OneBlade knows it. The flexible 360 Blade moves in every direction to follow your contours, helping you reach tricky spots with fewer passes and more comfort*.

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long-lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.

Protect your skin while keeping grooming simple

OneBlade is designed not to cut too close, so your skin can feel more comfortable. The dual protection system combines a glide coating with rounded tips to help the blade move smoothly over your skin — even when you shave against the grain.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. except QP1XXX, QI1XXX, QP652x, QP651x, QP662x, QP6505