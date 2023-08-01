QP430/50
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard-to-reach areas — with just a few strokes and great comfort.
Trim, edge and shave
3 x 360 Blade
Fits on all OneBlade handles**
Blade lasts up to 4 months*
Jawline, chin, neck, chest — not every area is flat, and OneBlade knows it. The flexible 360 Blade moves in every direction to follow your contours, helping you reach tricky spots with fewer passes and more comfort*.
OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long-lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.
OneBlade is designed not to cut too close, so your skin can feel more comfortable. The dual protection system combines a glide coating with rounded tips to help the blade move smoothly over your skin — even when you shave against the grain.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
except QP1XXX, QI1XXX, QP652x, QP651x, QP662x, QP6505