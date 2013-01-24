Home
ShoqBox

PSS231/00
    Enjoy powerful sound from ShoqBox, a palm-sized MP3 player with built-in speakers that feature XSL Acoustics. Enjoy up to 500 songs on the road or with friends at home. Go on and play it loud! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Enjoy powerful sound from ShoqBox, a palm-sized MP3 player with built-in speakers that feature XSL Acoustics. Enjoy up to 500 songs on the road or with friends at home. Go on and play it loud! See all benefits

    Enjoy powerful sound from ShoqBox, a palm-sized MP3 player with built-in speakers that feature XSL Acoustics. Enjoy up to 500 songs on the road or with friends at home. Go on and play it loud! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Enjoy powerful sound from ShoqBox, a palm-sized MP3 player with built-in speakers that feature XSL Acoustics. Enjoy up to 500 songs on the road or with friends at home. Go on and play it loud! See all benefits

      MP3 player with powerful speakers

      • 1GB*

      Built-in speakers with XSL Acoustics for potent sound

      Enjoy potent sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimises bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

      Use as portable speakers for any music player or PC

      You want dynamic sound and powerful bass output from tiny speakers to liven up your listening experience! Your ShoqBox features a pair of tiny yet powerful speakers that deliver powerful bass with sound big enough to fill a room. Connect the cable from the line-out or headphone port of your audio source to the line-in port of the ShoqBox. Then select the line-in function from the main menu of your ShoqBox. Bring your presentations to life or sit back and enjoy big sounds.

      PlaysForSure* with Windows XP only

      Enjoying your GoGear device is simple with PlaysForSure which ensures compatibility with Windows Media Player 10 and Windows XP. Using Windows Media player you can easily manage music on your GoGear digital audio player and auto-synchronize your PC music collection. Also, enjoy the widest online shopping selection by simply looking for the PlaysForSure logo at your choice of online store. Then rest assured knowing any music you purchase there will work with your GoGear player.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Backlight colour
        White
        Indications
        • Battery status
        • DBB
        • time
        Lines of text
        5
        Resolution
        128 x 96 pixels
        Type
        LCD

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Hip Hop
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000 Hz  Hz
        Signal/noise ratio
        >80 dB (earphone), >50dB (speaker)
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 2 W RMS (4 ohm, speakers), 2 x3 mW RMS (16 ohm, headphones - note HP not included)
        Volume Control
        digital

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • Windows Media™ Audio
        ID3-tag support
        yes
        MP3 bit rates
        8-320 kbps and VBR
        MP3 sample rates
        • 8  kHz
        • 11.025  kHz
        • 16  kHz
        • 22.050  kHz
        • 32  kHz
        • 44.1  kHz
        • 48  kHz
        WMA bit rates
        5 - 192
        WMA sample rates
        8,11.025,16,22.050,32,44.1,48

      • Storage Media

        Built-in memory capacity
        1000
        Built-in memory type
        NAND Flash
        Mass storage class compliant
        yes
        Music memory capacity, MP3
        up to 250 (128kbps & 4 min.)
        Music memory capacity, WMA
        up to 500 (64kbps & 4 min.)

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line-in, 3.5 mm
        Cables
        Line-in cable
        DC in
        5 V, D=3.0 mm
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        USB
        USB 2.0

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor/Charger
        multi-voltage, AC:100-240 V, 50-60 Hz, DC: 5 V (AY3192)
        Cables
        Audio line-in
        CD-ROM
        Device Manager, Windows Media Player, user manuals
        Pouch
        Travel case (soft)
        USB cable
        (AY3841)
        Quick start guide
        Printed

      • Green Specifications

        Lead-free soldered product
        Yes

      • System Requirements

        CD-ROM drive
        yes
        Hard disk space
        50 MB
        PC OS
        Windows XP (SP1 and above)
        RAM memory
        96 MB RAM
        USB
        Free USB port

      • Dimensions

        Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
        268 x 204 x 248 mm
        Master carton quantity
        2
        Packaging Depth
        96 mm  mm
        Packaging Height
        256 mm  mm
        Packaging Width
        230 mm  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        58 x 53 x 182 mm
        Product weight
        0.350 kg  kg

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        multi-voltage (AC: 100 - 240 V, 50 - 60 Hz)
        Battery capacity
        1600 mAh
        Battery Type
        Li-ion
        Charging time
        4 hours  hr
        Playtime on internal battery
        Up to 10 hours
        Rechargeable
        yes

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC/DC ADAPTOR
      • USB CABLE
      • CD ROM (GOGEAR PLAYER)

