Use as portable speakers for any music player or PC

You want dynamic sound and powerful bass output from tiny speakers to liven up your listening experience! Your ShoqBox features a pair of tiny yet powerful speakers that deliver powerful bass with sound big enough to fill a room. Connect the cable from the line-out or headphone port of your audio source to the line-in port of the ShoqBox. Then select the line-in function from the main menu of your ShoqBox. Bring your presentations to life or sit back and enjoy big sounds.