The new series of Philips shaver by our European designer incorporates the elements of a gentleman's decanter, with a black and silver shimmering texture for a touch of luxury. It is palm sized, lightweight and portable
60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge
Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after a 1 hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
3 directional heads adjust to your face and neck curves
The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for a clean shave, even in areas that are difficult to reach.
Corrosion-resistant and self-sharpening blades
37,800+ times per minute, innovative double-curve-shaped cap, rounded edge ensures smooth gliding, curved cap slots effectively, captures hairs and pushes skin away from the cutting position, protects your skin while shaving
Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching
The unique blade system with curved slots catches hair better and ensures clean results in fewer passes.
Ergonomic grip for convenient handling
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave
IPX7 water-resistant for easy cleaning
Easily clean under the tap, with the IPX7 water-resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.