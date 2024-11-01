Search terms

  • Portable shaving Portable shaving Portable shaving
    -{discount-value}

    Portable shaver Portable shaver

    PQ888/06

    • 60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge
    • Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching
    • Ergonomic grip for convenient handling
    • 3 directional heads adjust to your face and neck curves
    • Corrosion-resistant and self-sharpening blades
    See all benefits

    Portable shaver Portable shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Portable shaving

    The new series of Philips shaver by our European designer incorporates the elements of a gentleman's decanter, with a black and silver shimmering texture for a touch of luxury. It is palm sized, lightweight and portable
    60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

    60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

    Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after a 1 hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    3 directional heads adjust to your face and neck curves

    3 directional heads adjust to your face and neck curves

    The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for a clean shave, even in areas that are difficult to reach.

    Corrosion-resistant and self-sharpening blades

    Corrosion-resistant and self-sharpening blades

    37,800+ times per minute, innovative double-curve-shaped cap, rounded edge ensures smooth gliding, curved cap slots effectively, captures hairs and pushes skin away from the cutting position, protects your skin while shaving

    Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

    The unique blade system with curved slots catches hair better and ensures clean results in fewer passes.

    Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

    Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave

    IPX7 water-resistant for easy cleaning

    Easily clean under the tap, with the IPX7 water-resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5-min quick charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery Type
      Li-Ion
      Run time
      60 minutes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip and handling
      Colour
      Carbon Grey

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • ComfortCut System*
      • Contour-following technology

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.