Discontinued
Support
NP2900/12
Discontinued
Is FLAC file format supported on my Philips device?
What to do if my router only supports WEP, WPA or WPA2?
Can I use my PC to stream music to my Philips Player?
What is WPS and what are the requirements to use it?
How to find My Favourite music on my Philips streamium?
What is FullSound feature?
Is my Philips system DLNA compliant?
Why is the RATE button on my Philips remote not working?
Can I playback DRM WMA track on my Philips Streamium?
How to stream music from my Nokia phone via my Philips streamium?
How to see the Album art while listening to music on my Philips player?
How to connect my Philips Streamium to my audio system?
How to connect my Philips Streamium to my network?
How to see Album cover when listening to music from PC?
How to play music from Music center via Streamium player?
How to set Alarm to play music on my Philips streamium?
How to save an Internet radio station on my Philips streamium?
How to view photos from PC/MAC on my Philips streamium?
My player does not support Wi-Fi channels 12 or 13
Some images cannot be displayed on my Philips player
Cannot stream some MP3 songs to my Philips player
Some images cannot be displayed on my Philips Streamium
Cannot connect myPhilips Streamium to home network
Shuffle function not working on my Philips music player
Cannot use my e-mail address during the registration of my Philips player
Search feature not working during streaming from my PC
Error 'Permission denied' shows on my Philips Streamium
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair