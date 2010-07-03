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Discontinued

StreamiumNetwork Music Player

NP2900/12

Free your music

Philips Streamium network music player NP2900 with its built-in speakers gives you wireless access to your PC music and Internet radio — all delivered by the immersive LivingSound and superb FullSound technologies.

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Enjoy music from PC and Internet — wirelessly

Free your music

  • Free Internet radio

  • Full colour display

Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favourite online programmes on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.

Easy and intuitive user interface with album art display

Easy and intuitive user interface with album art display

GoGear's easy and intuitive user interface is powered by advanced navigation technology. It not only helps to ensure quick and smooth navigation but also an enjoyable multimedia experience that doesn't take long to master. Smart features like Album Art—which displays album artwork embedded in music files—enables you to have a richer experience, just like in the good old days when you would view the cover of a CD or LP while enjoying your music.

Alphanumerical search for speedy access

Alphanumerical search for speedy access

The Alphanumerical search function on the remote control keypad lets you instantly find your favourite artist, track or album. Just press 'Search' on the remote control, and then type in the first few letters or numbers of the name of your desired track, artist or album. It will bring you to the entry that most closely matches your input. No need to waste time scrolling your entire collection or playlist line by line.

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Disclaimers

  1. Some features require broadband internet access support

  2. Some services are not available in all areas